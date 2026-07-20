登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
36
34:36
قل ان ربي يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٣٦
قُلْ إِنَّ رَبِّى يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٦
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٦
你说：我的主欲使谁的给养宽裕，就使他宽裕；欲使谁的给养窘迫，就使他窘迫。但众人大半不知道。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Quran Journey
跟随
12周前
·
参考
节 34:36
We often seem to think that provision is in our hands, but Allah provides for us and determines when and what kind of provision we will get. We worry about whether we will get the next job, pay the next bill, or get the next meal, but we don't think about the fact that it's all in the hands of Allah. Also, we didn't question Him when He provided for us till now from when we were in our mother's wombs. Why do we question Him before the provision h...
查看更多
15
1
J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
张贴在
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
查看更多
7
1
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文