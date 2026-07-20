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Saba
26
34:26
قل يجمع بيننا ربنا ثم يفتح بيننا بالحق وهو الفتاح العليم ٢٦
قُلْ يَجْمَعُ بَيْنَنَا رَبُّنَا ثُمَّ يَفْتَحُ بَيْنَنَا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَهُوَ ٱلْفَتَّاحُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٢٦
قُلۡ
يَجۡمَعُ
بَيۡنَنَا
رَبُّنَا
ثُمَّ
يَفۡتَحُ
بَيۡنَنَا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡفَتَّاحُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٢٦
你说：我们的主，将召集我们，然后，依真理而为我们裁判，他确是最善于裁判的，确是全知的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 34:26, 48:1
张贴在
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Fattah comes from the 3-letter root f-t-h (ف-ت-ح). Some words are known by their opposites, and the opposite of fatḥ is for something to be closed. God Al-Fattah opens the things that are closed. Those things that seem impossible, those things that you cannot understand how they even work. A door has to be closed in order for someone to open it. The second related meaning is to understand that God is Al-Fattah when you embark on something new ...
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