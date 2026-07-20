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Saba
24
34:24
۞ قل من يرزقكم من السماوات والارض قل الله وانا او اياكم لعلى هدى او في ضلال مبين ٢٤
۞ قُلْ مَن يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَإِنَّآ أَوْ إِيَّاكُمْ لَعَلَىٰ هُدًى أَوْ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٢٤
۞ قُلۡ
مَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَإِنَّآ
أَوۡ
إِيَّاكُمۡ
لَعَلَىٰ
هُدًى
أَوۡ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٢٤
你说：谁从天上和地下供给你们？你说：真主。我们或你们，是在正道上的、或是在显著的迷误中的。
经注
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hisham Abdallah
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 34:24
On humility and healthy debate:
Reading this Ayah and comparing our current status to it always makes me sad:
Even with those who totally reject the faith, we are commanded to show humility in argument.
Even when we are absolutely sure of our position, we are expected to be humble.
Even when we are absolutely certain that the other's argument is utter nonsense, we are ordered to show respect.
I reflect on this verse and compare its guidance to...
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