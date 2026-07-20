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Saba
21
34:21
وما كان له عليهم من سلطان الا لنعلم من يومن بالاخرة ممن هو منها في شك وربك على كل شيء حفيظ ٢١
وَمَا كَانَ لَهُۥ عَلَيْهِم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يُؤْمِنُ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِمَّنْ هُوَ مِنْهَا فِى شَكٍّۢ ۗ وَرَبُّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ حَفِيظٌۭ ٢١
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَهُۥ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنٍ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِمَّنۡ
هُوَ
مِنۡهَا
فِي
شَكّٖۗ
وَرَبُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
حَفِيظٞ
٢١
. 他对他们所以有权力者，只为我要辨别谁是信仰后世的，谁是怀疑后世的。你的主，是万物的监护者。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 42:6, 12:64, 11:57, 34:21
张贴在
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
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