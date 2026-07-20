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Saba
11
34:11
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
أَنِ
ٱعۡمَلۡ
سَٰبِغَٰتٖ
وَقَدِّرۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّرۡدِۖ
وَٱعۡمَلُواْ
صَٰلِحًاۖ
إِنِّي
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١
我对他说：你应当制造完善的铠甲，你应当定好铠甲的宽度。你们应当行善，我确是明察你们的行为的。
经注
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答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
44周前
·
参考
节 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
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24
6
Maryam Nazar
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
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3
0
A Siddiqui
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
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47
23
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