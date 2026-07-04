登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
An-Naml
26
27:26
الله لا الاه الا هو رب العرش العظيم ۩ ٢٦
ٱللَّهُ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ رَبُّ ٱلْعَرْشِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ۩ ٢٦
ٱللَّهُ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَرۡشِ
ٱلۡعَظِيمِ۩
٢٦
真主，除他外，绝无应受崇拜者，他是伟大的宝座的主。（此处叩头！）※
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
A Siddiqui
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 3:2, 20:8, 27:26
When I read this quote by Sister YasminMogahed, it made me view the dhikr of 'La illaha il Allah' in a totally new light:
'The process of first emptying the heart can be found in the beginning half of the shahada (declaration of faith).' Yasmin Mogahed
When you do this dhikr, imagine that every time you say 'La illaha' your heart is emptying out all that is distracting it from Allah, like a cup spilling out its contents.
And when you say 'il ...
查看更多
10
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文