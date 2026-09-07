In verse 71, it was said: إِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَائِكَةِ (When your Lord said to the angels...):
Mentioned here is the event of the creation of 'Adam (علیہ السلام) . Not only that it alludes to the conversation between Allah Ta’ ala and the angels mentioned above, but also invites our attention towards the way Iblis had refused to prostrate himself before Sayyidna 'Adam (علیہ السلام) just because of his envy and arrogance, very similarly, the Mushriks of Arabia were not willing to accept his advice because of their envy and arrogance - hence, they were going to meet the same fate as was met by Iblis. (Tafsir Kabir)