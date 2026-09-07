Paradise will be for those servants of God who submit to Him while He is invisible. They will be the fortunate ones who will relish the everlasting joy of the Hereafter. The blessings bestowed upon men in the Hereafter will be of the same nature as those confered in this world. Yet there will be a tremendous difference between these two forms of divine grace. In this world, favours are given for the time being and in a rudimentary form whereas, in the Hereafter, these favours will be given forever and in their ultimate form. God will banish all kinds of fear in the Hereafter, which is not possible in the present world.