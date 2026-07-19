登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
9
30:9
اولم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم كانوا اشد منهم قوة واثاروا الارض وعمروها اكثر مما عمروها وجاءتهم رسلهم بالبينات فما كان الله ليظلمهم ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٩
أَوَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَانُوٓا۟ أَشَدَّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةًۭ وَأَثَارُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَعَمَرُوهَآ أَكْثَرَ مِمَّا عَمَرُوهَا وَجَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ۖ فَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيَظْلِمَهُمْ وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٩
أَوَلَمۡ
يَسِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡۚ
كَانُوٓاْ
أَشَدَّ
مِنۡهُمۡ
قُوَّةٗ
وَأَثَارُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَعَمَرُوهَآ
أَكۡثَرَ
مِمَّا
عَمَرُوهَا
وَجَآءَتۡهُمۡ
رُسُلُهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِۖ
فَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيَظۡلِمَهُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٩
难道他们没有在大地上旅行而观察前人的结局是怎样的吗？前人比他们努力更大，前人于地方的恳植和建设，胜过他们。他们族中的使者来临他们，真主不致亏枉他们，但他们亏枉了自己，
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Syaari Ab Rahman
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
查看更多
9
5
Emma Turahman
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 30:9, 10:44, 4:40
Allah subhanahu wa ta'ala we need Your pardon and grace. You're As Salam, al Quddoos.
You do not wrong in the least. SubhanAllah. Glory be to Allah.
We are full of wrong doing.
We ask for Your mercy, grace and pardon. Please, though Your justice is perfect, don't hold us accountable and take us to trial on the Day of Judgement.
يا حي يا قيوم برحمتك أستغيث أصلح لي شأني كله و لا تكلني إلى نفسي طرفة عين
O Ever Living, O All Sustaining i ask for ...
查看更多
4
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文