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8
30:8
اولم يتفكروا في انفسهم ما خلق الله السماوات والارض وما بينهما الا بالحق واجل مسمى وان كثيرا من الناس بلقاء ربهم لكافرون ٨
أَوَلَمْ يَتَفَكَّرُوا۟ فِىٓ أَنفُسِهِم ۗ مَّا خَلَقَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَآ إِلَّا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۗ وَإِنَّ كَثِيرًۭا مِّنَ ٱلنَّاسِ بِلِقَآئِ رَبِّهِمْ لَكَـٰفِرُونَ ٨
أَوَلَمۡ
يَتَفَكَّرُواْ
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِهِمۗ
مَّا
خَلَقَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَآ
إِلَّا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۗ
وَإِنَّ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِلِقَآيِٕ
رَبِّهِمۡ
لَكَٰفِرُونَ
٨
难道他们没有思维吗？真主创造天地万物，只依真理和定期，有许多人的确不信将与他们的主相会。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
خديخة
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 30:8
Just as every artist is reflected in their artworks but is not the artwork itself, Allah is reflected in what He creates, but is not limited by His creation.
We come to know God through His qualities
Allah’s qualities are manifested in all of physical creation. We can see Allah’s power (Al-Jabbar) reflected in the ocean, we can feel His mercy (Ar-Rahman) through the rain, we can experience His love (Al-Wadud) through a mother holding her chil...
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13
3
slave of Allah
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 30:8
A Muslim must engage in deep contemplation and remember death every night before sleeping. This is 'Beneficial Sleeping'
'Before heading to sleep, reflect for an hour for Allaah upon how the day was spent.
Repentance should be renewed for him, and one should sleep with the firm resolve to not repeat that sin if he awakes.
This should be done nightly, so if he dies, he does so in a state of repentance.
Though if he awakes, he does so anticip...
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