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60
30:60
فاصبر ان وعد الله حق ولا يستخفنك الذين لا يوقنون ٦٠
فَٱصْبِرْ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ وَلَا يَسْتَخِفَّنَّكَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُوقِنُونَ ٦٠
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
وَلَا
يَسۡتَخِفَّنَّكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٦٠
你坚忍吧，真主的应许确是真实的。你不要让不坚信的人使你轻率。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 30:60
Bismillah
We sometimes forget how human our beloved prophet Mohammadﷺ truly was.
Because his strength was so constant, his patience so endless, that we begin to imagine him as someone who stood above pain, above fear, above heartbreak. But he didn’t. He felt everything, deeply, intensely, painfully, just like any human heart would.
So when Allah said to him, “Be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is true. And do not let those who lack cer...
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