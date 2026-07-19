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Ar-Rum
6
30:6
وعد الله لا يخلف الله وعده ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦
وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱللَّهُ وَعْدَهُۥ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
وَعۡدَهُۥ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦
真主应许（他们胜利），真主并不爽约，但人们大半不知道。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Mahjabeen Ahmad
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 30:6, 94:5-6
Even the most truthful of us can fall short in our promises, not because we never intended to keep them, but so many factors can come in the way, no matter how much we try, our promises can remain unfulfilled because we do not control life.
The only promise we can trust, because His promises do not depend on anyone but Himself, is that of Allah (Al Khaliq) our Creator.
If Allah has promised us فَإِنَّ مَعَ ٱلْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا
it will happen. F...
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