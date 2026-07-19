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Ar-Rum
58
30:58
ولقد ضربنا للناس في هاذا القران من كل مثل ولين جيتهم باية ليقولن الذين كفروا ان انتم الا مبطلون ٥٨
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍۢ ۚ وَلَئِن جِئْتَهُم بِـَٔايَةٍۢ لَّيَقُولَنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا مُبْطِلُونَ ٥٨
وَلَقَدۡ
ضَرَبۡنَا
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
كُلِّ
مَثَلٖۚ
وَلَئِن
جِئۡتَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖ
لَّيَقُولَنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
مُبۡطِلُونَ
٥٨
在这《古兰经》中，我确已为众人设了各种譬喻。如果你昭示他们一种迹象，那末，不信道者必定说：你们只是荒诞的！
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:58
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
I'm always in awe of how relevant and powerful the Quran is after all these years!Subhannalah it truly is proof of the magnificence of our creator. In it you'll find answers to questions you have,solutions to problems you've faced and stories that you can relate with. In the different stories of the prophets is a ton of wisdom that can be applied to our current lives. Subhanallah! Alhamdullilahi! Allahu Akbar..I can't h...
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