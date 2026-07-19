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Ar-Rum
51
30:51
ولين ارسلنا ريحا فراوه مصفرا لظلوا من بعده يكفرون ٥١
وَلَئِنْ أَرْسَلْنَا رِيحًۭا فَرَأَوْهُ مُصْفَرًّۭا لَّظَلُّوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ يَكْفُرُونَ ٥١
وَلَئِنۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
رِيحٗا
فَرَأَوۡهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
لَّظَلُّواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
٥١
如果我使一阵风吹去，而他们看见禾苗变成萎黄的，此后，他们就必定变成孤恩者。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 30:51
Bismillah
I pause and look at the world around me. I see the gentle wind swaying the trees, carrying clouds that will soon quench the thirsty earth. Life feels easy, blessings obvious. In these moments, my heart feels light, grateful, almost certain that all is as it should be. But then, I remember the verse: “And if We were to send a wind, and they saw their crops turn yellow, they would fall into disbelief.”
It strikes me how fragile the hum...
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