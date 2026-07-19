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Ar-Rum
46
30:46
ومن اياته ان يرسل الرياح مبشرات وليذيقكم من رحمته ولتجري الفلك بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ٤٦
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٤٦
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُرۡسِلَ
ٱلرِّيَاحَ
مُبَشِّرَٰتٖ
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم
مِّن
رَّحۡمَتِهِۦ
وَلِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٤٦
他的一种迹象是：他派遣风来传达佳音，使你们尝试他的恩惠，使船舶奉他的命令而航行，以便你们寻求他的恩惠，以便你们感谢。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Rayaan Shafi
跟随
5周前
·
参考
节 30:46
I was sitting on a bench, and the wind was stronger than usual as it was blowing into my face, but I was enjoying that.
I reflected that the way that I faced the wind is also the way that I should face life. I should let life softly touch me, the way that I allowed the strong winds to softly filter through me. I don't have to resist what's coming. I don't always have to be so alert or defensive. I don't have to try to seem as if I am greater, sm...
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27
15
Sarah R
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:46
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
And one of His signs is that He sends the winds, ushering in good news ˹of rain˺ so that He may give you a taste of His mercy, and that ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful. (30:46)
Raindrops fall, giving...
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3
0
Umar Shariff
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 30:46
Have you tasted it?
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ
'...so that He may give you a taste of His mercy,..' (Qur'aan 30:46)
Some love to pray longer & Some see it as a burden
Some enjoy reading the Qur'aan & Some think it to be boring
Some constantly remember Allah & Some always need a reminder
Some give charity seeking His face without hesitation & Some cringe every time
Some look forward to meeting Allah in their Qiyaam every night & Som...
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6
2
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