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Ar-Rum
41
30:41
ظهر الفساد في البر والبحر بما كسبت ايدي الناس ليذيقهم بعض الذي عملوا لعلهم يرجعون ٤١
ظَهَرَ ٱلْفَسَادُ فِى ٱلْبَرِّ وَٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِى ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ ٱلَّذِى عَمِلُوا۟ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٤١
ظَهَرَ
ٱلۡفَسَادُ
فِي
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
بِمَا
كَسَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِي
ٱلنَّاسِ
لِيُذِيقَهُم
بَعۡضَ
ٱلَّذِي
عَمِلُواْ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٤١
灾害因众人所犯的罪恶而显现于大陆和海洋，以至真主使他们尝试自己的行为的一点报酬，以便他们悔悟。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Syaari Ab Rahman
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
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9
5
Abu Siraj
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 30:41
Being from Florida, and as I was reading about recent hurricane called 'Beryl,' the article stated, 'The Atlantic Ocean has been running a fever for the past year and a half. Sea surface temperatures across the ocean were the warmest on record for almost all of 2023 and continuing into 2024.'
Then the Aya in Al Rum hit me:
ظَهَرَ الْفَسَادُ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ
أَيْدِي النَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ الَّذِي عَمِلُوا لَعَلَّهُم...
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5
1
UmAyoub
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:41
Why Does Fitna Happen?
Allah ﷻ says in Surah Ar Rum
ظَهَرَ ٱلۡفَسَادُ فِي ٱلۡبَرِّ وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتۡ أَيۡدِي ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعۡضَ ٱلَّذِي عَمِلُواْ لَعَلَّهُمۡ يَرۡجِعُونَ
Corruption has spread on land and sea as a result of what people’s hands have done, so that Allah may cause them to taste ˹the consequences of˺ some of their deeds and perhaps they might return ˹to the Right Path˺.
[30:41]
Ibn Kathir mentioned two opinion...
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4
0
J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 65:7, 2:216, 59:23, 30:41
张贴在
The 99 Names of Allah
This Name of God Almighty, when realized, is beautiful and can do much to strengthen our hearts. Mu’min comes from the root a-m-n, which can mean to be secure, safe, free from fear and also to believe in. As human beings, we have weaknesses. We have fears. And as Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, explains, the biggest fear is eternal damnation, and nothing can protect us from that but the profession of faith in the unity of God. That is...
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