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Ar-Rum
37
30:37
اولم يروا ان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٣٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣٧
难道他们不知道吗？真主欲使谁的给养宽裕，就使它宽裕；（欲使谁的给养窘迫），就使它窘迫。对于信道的民众，此中确有许多迹象。
经注
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
张贴在
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He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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