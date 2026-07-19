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Ar-Rum
27
30:27
وهو الذي يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده وهو اهون عليه وله المثل الاعلى في السماوات والارض وهو العزيز الحكيم ٢٧
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ ۚ وَلَهُ ٱلْمَثَلُ ٱلْأَعْلَىٰ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٢٧
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَهُوَ
أَهۡوَنُ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡمَثَلُ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٢٧
他创造众生，然后再造他们，再造对于他是容易的。天地间最高的典型，只属于他，他是万能的，至睿的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Salihu Abba
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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