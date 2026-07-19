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Ar-Rum
25
30:25
ومن اياته ان تقوم السماء والارض بامره ثم اذا دعاكم دعوة من الارض اذا انتم تخرجون ٢٥
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن تَقُومَ ٱلسَّمَآءُ وَٱلْأَرْضُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ ۚ ثُمَّ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ دَعْوَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْأَرْضِ إِذَآ أَنتُمْ تَخْرُجُونَ ٢٥
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
تَقُومَ
ٱلسَّمَآءُ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦۚ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاكُمۡ
دَعۡوَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِذَآ
أَنتُمۡ
تَخۡرُجُونَ
٢٥
他的一种迹象是：天地依他的意志而坚定，当他对长眠地下的你们叫唤一声的时候，你们立刻就出来了。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Salihu Abba
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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