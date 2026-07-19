登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
22
30:22
ومن اياته خلق السماوات والارض واختلاف السنتكم والوانكم ان في ذالك لايات للعالمين ٢٢
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ خَلْقُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱخْتِلَـٰفُ أَلْسِنَتِكُمْ وَأَلْوَٰنِكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّلْعَـٰلِمِينَ ٢٢
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
خَلۡقُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱخۡتِلَٰفُ
أَلۡسِنَتِكُمۡ
وَأَلۡوَٰنِكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّلۡعَٰلِمِينَ
٢٢
他的一种迹象是：天地的创造，以及你们的语言和肤色的差异，对于有学问的人，此中确有许多迹象。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Sherene Mansor
跟随
3年前
·
参考
节 30:22
Have you ever watched a child do colouring?
Especially when colouring the skin.
They are extra careful.
Coloured pencils used to be very limited for skin tones but now there is a kaleidoscope of colours from shades of peach and pinks: to tones of taupe and olive.
Allah SWT mentions that He made us of varying colours and He SWT willed it that we speak a myriad of tongues. If we look closely to the rich colours of our skin we will realise that w...
查看更多
7
0
Maryam Nazar
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:22
Indeed everything around us is an ayah.Each human being is an ayah,despite color ,creed and language. How much are we conscious about it.If we can truely think,consider and be aware that each human is a great ayah or sign of Allah,we can respect and love every humans without holding any grudges.
May Allah help us to remove all grudges and evil from each one of us ,and let us be kind,merciful and amiable to everyone.
...
查看更多
5
5
Parveen Ahmed
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:22, 35:11
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
part
#2
This is the continuation of the previous post . If anyone is wondering why earth is mentioned here!! There are different colors of the earth too . If it’s body of water it’s blue or brown and if it’s soil then there are different types too. Black, Red, White, Green, Brown are the various colors of soil I know. Allah even mentions different streaks of mountains too in Quran ...
查看更多
0
0
Parveen Ahmed
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 30:22
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
Part
#1
If anyone abuses anyone because of color or ethnicity or nationality then they are making a huge mistake. We read these types of news frequently and then we think that it doesn't exist in our homes or in our culture. Although it's against the sunnah this practice still exists in our communities too. It's sad and the pain runs deep for anyone who suffers this type of racis...
查看更多
12
10
Khaleda Islam
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 49:13, 30:22
O humanity! We created you from a single pair of a male and a female and made you into nations and tribes that you might get to know one another. Surely the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is he who is the most righteous. Allah is All-Knowledgeable, All-Aware.' (49:13)
And among His signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the diversity of your languages and your colors. These are signs for those who know. (30:22)
'DNA resea...
查看更多
1
0
Salihu Abba
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
查看更多
8
2
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文