登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
20
30:20
ومن اياته ان خلقكم من تراب ثم اذا انتم بشر تنتشرون ٢٠
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ إِذَآ أَنتُم بَشَرٌۭ تَنتَشِرُونَ ٢٠
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
إِذَآ
أَنتُم
بَشَرٞ
تَنتَشِرُونَ
٢٠
. 他的一种迹象是：他用泥土创造你们，然后，你们立刻成为人类，散布各方。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Salihu Abba
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
查看更多
8
2
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文