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Al-Jinn
18
72:18
وان المساجد لله فلا تدعوا مع الله احدا ١٨
وَأَنَّ ٱلْمَسَـٰجِدَ لِلَّهِ فَلَا تَدْعُوا۟ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ أَحَدًۭا ١٨
وَأَنَّ
ٱلۡمَسَٰجِدَ
لِلَّهِ
فَلَا
تَدۡعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَحَدٗا
١٨
一切清真寺，都是真主的，故你们应当祈祷真主，不要祈祷任何物。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
49周前
·
参考
节 3:103, 72:18
One of the biggest manifestations of Allah's blessings upon us as believers, and something that is felt by believers at large, is the fraternity of faith, the brotherhood of Islam. No money or incentive can unite believers like Islam has. It is, without doubt, a mark of one of Allah's greatest blessings upon us, as described in the Qur’an as نِعْمَةَ اللّٰهِ (the blessing of Allah upon you). This brotherhood and unity are also proof of the truthf...
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11
5
Sajid Bhutta
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 72:18, 25:20
张贴在
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Now it's real, for me at least. I always took it seriously but it hit me now when my masjid announced that today will be the last prayer.
I was able to find refuge in the masjid from everything, even before this virus. It was a home more beloved to my own house for me, And now it's gone. at least for now.
How hard was it when the Prophet (peace be upon him) was exiled from his own town which he held as the most beloved land to him.
The masaa...
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5
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