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Al-Jinn
10
72:10
وانا لا ندري اشر اريد بمن في الارض ام اراد بهم ربهم رشدا ١٠
وَأَنَّا لَا نَدْرِىٓ أَشَرٌّ أُرِيدَ بِمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ أَرَادَ بِهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ رَشَدًۭا ١٠
وَأَنَّا
لَا
نَدۡرِيٓ
أَشَرٌّ
أُرِيدَ
بِمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
أَرَادَ
بِهِمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
رَشَدٗا
١٠
我们不知道，究竟是大地上的万物将遭患难呢？还是他们的主欲引他们於正道呢？
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Sajid Bhutta
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 72:10
张贴在
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I always found this surah to be very Interesting, because Allah is telling us an account of the Jinn.
It's Amazing how good the Jinn spoke of their Lord.
Perhaps we could learn a thing or two from those Jinn. When it comes to evil, do not associate it with Allah, and understand that all good comes from Him.
We do not know what is intended by this virus and death, but we know that Allah intends good for His slaves.
يارب لا أدري أشر أريد بم...
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J Yousef
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 72:10, 2:256
张贴在
The 99 Names of Allah
'Ar-Rashīd is the one who directs His servants to what is beneficial for them i.e. He guides them and shows them the way.' (Lisan Al-Arab) Thus ar-Rashīd refers to being directed to the right path, knowing what the intended outcome is. God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an that our destination is to Him and Paradise, and He shows us the way. Rushd has two elements to it: One is being able to direct someone, but that needs a prerequisite, which is a...
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