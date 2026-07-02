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Al-An'am
110
6:110
ونقلب افيدتهم وابصارهم كما لم يومنوا به اول مرة ونذرهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ أَفْـِٔدَتَهُمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ كَمَا لَمْ يُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ وَنَذَرُهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ
أَفۡـِٔدَتَهُمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡ
كَمَا
لَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖ
وَنَذَرُهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١١٠
我要翻转他们的心和眼，使他们和初次未信一样，我将任随他们旁徨在过分之中。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 6:110, 2:165, 57:3
Strengthen Your Faith, Strengthen Your Heart
Want a stronger faith? A firmer heart? It's all about connection. Connect with Allah ﷻ prayer, dive deep into the Quran, learn all you can about Islam, and surround yourself with positive influences.
Remember, building a strong faith takes time. Be patient, persevere, and trust Allah ﷻ. Your heart will thank you.
Al-Nu’man ibn Bashir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, ...
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