So, Allah sent on them,
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
(on a day of calamity), against them, according to Ad-Dahhak, Qatadah and As-Suddi,
(continuous), upon them because the calamity, torment and destruction that they suffered in this life on that day continued with that of the Hereafter,
(Plucking out men as if they were uprooted stems of date palms.) The wind would pluck one of them and raise him high, until he could no longer be seen, and then violently send him down on his head to the ground. His head would be smashed and only his body would be left, headless,
(as if they were uprooted stems of date palms. Then, how was My torment and My warnings And We have indeed made the Qur'an easy to understand and remember; then is there any that will remember)