وَأَنَّهُ هُوَ أَضْحَكَ وَأَبْكَىٰ (and that He is the One who makes [ one ] laugh and makes [ him ] weep,...53:43) Mankind experiences happiness and grief, and consequently laughing and weeping. Man assigns this to the secondary causes [ which refer to every existent thing in this universe, and that is where he ends the matter. If we analyze carefully and profoundly, the whole system of cause and effect ends with Allah, the Primary and Supreme Cause. No secondary cause makes anyone happy or sad, nor does it make him to laugh or weep. Both of these things are created by Allah. He created the series of secondary causes and effects in our finite world. But as the Primary and Supreme Cause, He can at any moment make the laughing person weep, and make the weeping person laugh. How well it has been versified!
بگوش گُل چہ سخن گفتہ کن خندان ست بعند لیب چہ فرسودہ کہ نالان ست
What have You whispered to the ear of a flower (0 Allah) whereby it is smiling?
And what have You said to the nightingale whereby it is weeping all the times?