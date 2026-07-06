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Adh-Dhariyat
31
51:31
۞ قال فما خطبكم ايها المرسلون ٣١
۞ قَالَ فَمَا خَطْبُكُمْ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣١
۞ قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكُمۡ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣١
他说：诸位使者啊！你们有什么差事呢？
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 51:31
'He only asked them this after he had hosted fully hosted them, which is the correct way to host guests. The guest should not be asked about what the objective of their visit is until after they are preparing to leave. This is so that they do not suspect that their visit caused any hardship on their host, and so that he could help them to the best of his capabilities.' - Ibn 'Âshoor
2
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A Siddiqui
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 15:74, 23:12, 55:14, 51:31-34, 29:55
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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