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Adh-Dhariyat
30
51:30
قالوا كذالك قال ربك انه هو الحكيم العليم ٣٠
قَالُوا۟ كَذَٰلِكِ قَالَ رَبُّكِ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٣٠
قَالُواْ
كَذَٰلِكِ
قَالَ
رَبُّكِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٠
他们说：你的主是这样说的，他确是至睿的，确是全知的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Khaleda Begum
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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