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Adh-Dhariyat
29
51:29
فاقبلت امراته في صرة فصكت وجهها وقالت عجوز عقيم ٢٩
فَأَقْبَلَتِ ٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ فِى صَرَّةٍۢ فَصَكَّتْ وَجْهَهَا وَقَالَتْ عَجُوزٌ عَقِيمٌۭ ٢٩
فَأَقۡبَلَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
فِي
صَرَّةٖ
فَصَكَّتۡ
وَجۡهَهَا
وَقَالَتۡ
عَجُوزٌ
عَقِيمٞ
٢٩
他的女人便喊叫著走来，她打自己的脸，说：我是一个不能生育的老妇人。
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Khaleda Begum
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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