This means that in spite of all sorts of unpleasantness on the part of the addressees, dawah work should be continued until it has reached its completion in the eyes of God. When this limit is reached, God’s decision is made manifest; this in practice clarifies the difference between Truth and untruth, which had earlier been merely a matter of theory. During this entire period, the preacher is completely under the protection of God. The task of the preacher is that he should focus on God and should believe that at all times he will remain under God’s protection.