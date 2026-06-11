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Ash-Shams
12
91:12
اذ انبعث اشقاها ١٢
إِذِ ٱنۢبَعَثَ أَشْقَىٰهَا ١٢
إِذِ
ٱنۢبَعَثَ
أَشۡقَىٰهَا
١٢
当时，他们中最薄命者忙上前来，
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圣训
Aa
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Pindi walipotoka wabaya zaidi wa kabila hilo kumchinja Ngamia. Mtume wa Mwenyezi Mungu’ Ṣāliḥ, amani imshukie,
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran