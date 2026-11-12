There is only one reason for neglect of the Hereafter and that is the desire to obtain an immediate reward for all one’s striving (kalla bal tuhibbuna’l ‘ajilah). In relation to the Hereafter, the result of one’s actions seems infinitely remote. Therefore, man disregards it. But in relation to this world, instant gratification appears to be a distinct possibility, so man rushes towards it. It is obvious that ultimately death overtakes every human being and nullifies all successes. Yet nobody learns a lesson from this, until he himself faces death—which takes away all opportunities for learning lessons.