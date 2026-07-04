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Taha
84
20:84
قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
قَالَ هُمْ أُو۟لَآءِ عَلَىٰٓ أَثَرِى وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَىٰ ٨٤
قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
他说：他们将追踪而来。我的主啊！我忙到你这里来，以便你喜悦。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
UmAbdullah
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 20:84
I want to say sincerely those words that Musa (Alayhi Assalaam) said to his lord when asked why he hurried from his people.
I do not want the feeling of shame that comes over you because you procrastinated and missed the chance to do good or barely made it to that which would Please your Lord. I want to hasten as Allah commands to good. And say sincerely, I hasten so that you may be pleased my Lord.
6
2
Amer Abbas
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 20:84, 46:31
What are we waiting for? Time is passing by and we're like deer in headlights!
#Urgency
6
0
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