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Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
我们确已信仰我们的主，以便他赦免我们的过失，和在你的强迫下我们表演魔术的罪行。真主（的赏赐）是更好的，（他的刑罚）是更久的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Ali Ali
跟随
48周前
·
参考
节 20:73, 20:131, 42:36, 55:26-27, 28:60, 93:3
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I woke up today — Alhamdulillāh — not recalling a single dream.
But as the morning settled in, pieces came back to me.
And with them… a wave of nostalgia.
It was about my old friends.
From back in middle school —
the first time I ever truly felt what it meant to have friends.
Back then, I was still homeschooled.
In elementary school, I didn’t really feel the need to belong.
I wasn’t shy — I talked, I laughed —
but I nev...
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