登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
67
33:67
وقالوا ربنا انا اطعنا سادتنا وكبراءنا فاضلونا السبيلا ٦٧
وَقَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّآ أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَآءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠ ٦٧
وَقَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
إِنَّآ
أَطَعۡنَا
سَادَتَنَا
وَكُبَرَآءَنَا
فَأَضَلُّونَا
ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠
٦٧
他们说：我们的主啊！我们确已服从我们的领袖和我们的伟人，是他们使我们违背正道。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Quranly Reminder
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
查看更多
7
0
Mohannad Hakeem
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 33:67-68
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
查看更多
5
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文