登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
66
33:66
يوم تقلب وجوههم في النار يقولون يا ليتنا اطعنا الله واطعنا الرسولا ٦٦
يَوْمَ تُقَلَّبُ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِى ٱلنَّارِ يَقُولُونَ يَـٰلَيْتَنَآ أَطَعْنَا ٱللَّهَ وَأَطَعْنَا ٱلرَّسُولَا۠ ٦٦
يَوۡمَ
تُقَلَّبُ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
يَقُولُونَ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَآ
أَطَعۡنَا
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطَعۡنَا
ٱلرَّسُولَا۠
٦٦
他们的面皮在火中被翻转之日，他们将说：但愿我们曾服从真主，服从使者！
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Quranly Reminder
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
查看更多
7
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文