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Al-Ahzab
6
33:6
النبي اولى بالمومنين من انفسهم وازواجه امهاتهم واولو الارحام بعضهم اولى ببعض في كتاب الله من المومنين والمهاجرين الا ان تفعلوا الى اوليايكم معروفا كان ذالك في الكتاب مسطورا ٦
ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَوْلَىٰ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۖ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُۥٓ أُمَّهَـٰتُهُمْ ۗ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْحَامِ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلَىٰ بِبَعْضٍۢ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُهَـٰجِرِينَ إِلَّآ أَن تَفْعَلُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِكُم مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ كَانَ ذَٰلِكَ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مَسْطُورًۭا ٦
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
مِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡۖ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُۥٓ
أُمَّهَٰتُهُمۡۗ
وَأُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِبَعۡضٖ
فِي
كِتَٰبِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُهَٰجِرِينَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَفۡعَلُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَوۡلِيَآئِكُم
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
كَانَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مَسۡطُورٗا
٦
先知对信士的权利，重于他们自身的权利，他的众妻，是他们的母亲。血亲与血亲相互间的权利，依真主的经典，是重于信士和迁士的权利的，除非你们对自己的亲友行善。这是记录在天经里的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
43周前
·
参考
节 33:6
'The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves…' (Al-Ahzab 33:6)
This verse reminds us that love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) isn’t just emotion. it is trust, obedience, and loyalty. His guidance comes before our own desires, his wives were honoured as our mothers, and his care extended even to the debts and welfare of those without family. He (peace be upon him) once told us: 'I am closer to every believer than his own sel...
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16
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
45周前
·
参考
节 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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22
4
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