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Al-Ahzab
53
33:53
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تدخلوا بيوت النبي الا ان يوذن لكم الى طعام غير ناظرين اناه ولاكن اذا دعيتم فادخلوا فاذا طعمتم فانتشروا ولا مستانسين لحديث ان ذالكم كان يوذي النبي فيستحيي منكم والله لا يستحيي من الحق واذا سالتموهن متاعا فاسالوهن من وراء حجاب ذالكم اطهر لقلوبكم وقلوبهن وما كان لكم ان توذوا رسول الله ولا ان تنكحوا ازواجه من بعده ابدا ان ذالكم كان عند الله عظيما ٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ بُيُوتَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ إِلَّآ أَن يُؤْذَنَ لَكُمْ إِلَىٰ طَعَامٍ غَيْرَ نَـٰظِرِينَ إِنَىٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنْ إِذَا دُعِيتُمْ فَٱدْخُلُوا۟ فَإِذَا طَعِمْتُمْ فَٱنتَشِرُوا۟ وَلَا مُسْتَـْٔنِسِينَ لِحَدِيثٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ يُؤْذِى ٱلنَّبِىَّ فَيَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنكُمْ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ وَإِذَا سَأَلْتُمُوهُنَّ مَتَـٰعًۭا فَسْـَٔلُوهُنَّ مِن وَرَآءِ حِجَابٍۢ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَطْهَرُ لِقُلُوبِكُمْ وَقُلُوبِهِنَّ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ لَكُمْ أَن تُؤْذُوا۟ رَسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَلَآ أَن تَنكِحُوٓا۟ أَزْوَٰجَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦٓ أَبَدًا ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَظِيمًا ٥٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَدۡخُلُواْ
بُيُوتَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُؤۡذَنَ
لَكُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
طَعَامٍ
غَيۡرَ
نَٰظِرِينَ
إِنَىٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنۡ
إِذَا
دُعِيتُمۡ
فَٱدۡخُلُواْ
فَإِذَا
طَعِمۡتُمۡ
فَٱنتَشِرُواْ
وَلَا
مُسۡتَـٔۡنِسِينَ
لِحَدِيثٍۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
كَانَ
يُؤۡذِي
ٱلنَّبِيَّ
فَيَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
مِنكُمۡۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
وَإِذَا
سَأَلۡتُمُوهُنَّ
مَتَٰعٗا
فَسۡـَٔلُوهُنَّ
مِن
وَرَآءِ
حِجَابٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
أَطۡهَرُ
لِقُلُوبِكُمۡ
وَقُلُوبِهِنَّۚ
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تُؤۡذُواْ
رَسُولَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَآ
أَن
تَنكِحُوٓاْ
أَزۡوَٰجَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦٓ
أَبَدًاۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
كَانَ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَظِيمًا
٥٣
信士们啊！你们不要进先知的家，除非邀请你们去吃饭的时候；你们不要进去等饭熟，当请你去的时候才进去；既吃之后就当告退，不要留恋闲话，因为那会使先知感到为难，他不好意思辞退你们。真主是不耻于揭示真理的。你们向先知的妻子们索取任何物品的时候，应当在帷幕外索取，那对于你们的心和她们的心是更清白的。你们不宜使使者为难，在他之后，永不宜娶他的妻子，因为在真主看来，那是一件大罪。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Abdullah Quadri
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 33:53
This verse is a lesson to we Muslims on the etiquette of being a guest in someone house. We should make sure we don't overstay our welcome and make our brother uncomfortable after he might have shown us hospitality as prescribed by Allah and his messenger
3
0
UmAyoub
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 33:53
'And when you ask [his wives] for something, ask them from behind a partition. That is purer for your hearts and their hearts.'
One of the most beautiful verses of Quran about 'Hayaa'
Hayaa can be translated to mean modesty, shame, shyness, or bashfulness. The word haya is derived from the word 'hayah', which means life. Implicit in its meaning is that the person without haya is like a dead person . Islām encourages and treasures haya as it is...
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2
0
y z
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 33:53
It should be noted that the hijāb, as it was confirmed in the period, does not in the least mean 'shutting up' the wives of the Prophet in a secluded area or to isolate them from their environment. The wives of the Prophet themselves did not understand it as such either, as they continued to go about their business as they wished. For example, this prescription certainly did not prevent Aïsha from traveling, accomplishing the pilgrimage, or conti...
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2
1
tareq abed
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
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19
0
tareq abed
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 33:53
If it is purer for the hearts of the best generation, the companions RA, to speak to the Prophets SAW's wives behind a barrier, then how much more would we be in need to lower our gaze given our purity is much further from the companions and that of the Prophets wives.
4
0
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