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Al-Ahzab
33
33:33
وقرن في بيوتكن ولا تبرجن تبرج الجاهلية الاولى واقمن الصلاة واتين الزكاة واطعن الله ورسوله انما يريد الله ليذهب عنكم الرجس اهل البيت ويطهركم تطهيرا ٣٣
وَقَرْنَ فِى بُيُوتِكُنَّ وَلَا تَبَرَّجْنَ تَبَرُّجَ ٱلْجَـٰهِلِيَّةِ ٱلْأُولَىٰ ۖ وَأَقِمْنَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتِينَ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَأَطِعْنَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّمَا يُرِيدُ ٱللَّهُ لِيُذْهِبَ عَنكُمُ ٱلرِّجْسَ أَهْلَ ٱلْبَيْتِ وَيُطَهِّرَكُمْ تَطْهِيرًۭا ٣٣
وَقَرۡنَ
فِي
بُيُوتِكُنَّ
وَلَا
تَبَرَّجۡنَ
تَبَرُّجَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِيَّةِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰۖ
وَأَقِمۡنَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتِينَ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَأَطِعۡنَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّمَا
يُرِيدُ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيُذۡهِبَ
عَنكُمُ
ٱلرِّجۡسَ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡبَيۡتِ
وَيُطَهِّرَكُمۡ
تَطۡهِيرٗا
٣٣
你们应当安居于你们的家中，你们不要炫露你们的美丽，如从前蒙昧时代的妇女那样。你们应当谨守拜功，完纳天课，顺从真主及其使者。先知的家属啊！真主只欲消除你们的污秽，洗净你们的罪恶。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hira Younus
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 33:33
Mothers of believers and by extension all Muslim women are being commanded by Allah Subhana wa taala to be at their homes and the next thing he says is not to do 'tabarruj of jahilia' . I was deeply reflecting and pondering over this sequence of commands how a woman sitting at home could do tabarruj? In the age of internet and fast social media , it has become easy to do tabarruj while sitting at home . The so called 'digital marketing ' for pur...
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13
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
41周前
·
参考
节 33:32-33
Bismillah
In Surah Al-Ahzab, Allah says 'ittaqullah' — be mindful of Allah, be conscious of Him in all that you do. What’s striking is where this command appears: not only in moments of war, leadership, or public duty, but in verses about home life, marriage, emotions, and relationships. It is as if Allah is saying, Your private life, your feelings, your family — these, too, are part of your faith.
This teaches a deep truth: spiritual strength...
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13
3
UmAyoub
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 33:31-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
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