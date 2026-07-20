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Al-Ahzab
32
33:32
يا نساء النبي لستن كاحد من النساء ان اتقيتن فلا تخضعن بالقول فيطمع الذي في قلبه مرض وقلن قولا معروفا ٣٢
يَـٰنِسَآءَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ لَسْتُنَّ كَأَحَدٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلنِّسَآءِ ۚ إِنِ ٱتَّقَيْتُنَّ فَلَا تَخْضَعْنَ بِٱلْقَوْلِ فَيَطْمَعَ ٱلَّذِى فِى قَلْبِهِۦ مَرَضٌۭ وَقُلْنَ قَوْلًۭا مَّعْرُوفًۭا ٣٢
يَٰنِسَآءَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
لَسۡتُنَّ
كَأَحَدٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنِّسَآءِ
إِنِ
ٱتَّقَيۡتُنَّۚ
فَلَا
تَخۡضَعۡنَ
بِٱلۡقَوۡلِ
فَيَطۡمَعَ
ٱلَّذِي
فِي
قَلۡبِهِۦ
مَرَضٞ
وَقُلۡنَ
قَوۡلٗا
مَّعۡرُوفٗا
٣٢
先知的妻子们啊！你们不象别的任何妇女，如果你们敬畏真主，就不要说温柔的话，以免心中有病的人，贪恋你们；你们应当说庄重的话。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
tareq abed
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
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19
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
41周前
·
参考
节 33:32-33
Bismillah
In Surah Al-Ahzab, Allah says 'ittaqullah' — be mindful of Allah, be conscious of Him in all that you do. What’s striking is where this command appears: not only in moments of war, leadership, or public duty, but in verses about home life, marriage, emotions, and relationships. It is as if Allah is saying, Your private life, your feelings, your family — these, too, are part of your faith.
This teaches a deep truth: spiritual strength...
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13
3
UmAyoub
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 33:31-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
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5
0
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