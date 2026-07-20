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Al-Ahzab
29
33:29
وان كنتن تردن الله ورسوله والدار الاخرة فان الله اعد للمحسنات منكن اجرا عظيما ٢٩
وَإِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ وَٱلدَّارَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَعَدَّ لِلْمُحْسِنَـٰتِ مِنكُنَّ أَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٢٩
وَإِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
وَٱلدَّارَ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعَدَّ
لِلۡمُحۡسِنَٰتِ
مِنكُنَّ
أَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٢٩
如果你们欲得真主及其使者的喜悦，与后世的安宅，那末真主确已为你们中的行善者，预备了重大的报酬。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
40周前
·
参考
节 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
Through the P...
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