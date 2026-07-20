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Al-Ahzab
28
33:28
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك ان كنتن تردن الحياة الدنيا وزينتها فتعالين امتعكن واسرحكن سراحا جميلا ٢٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ إِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَزِينَتَهَا فَتَعَالَيْنَ أُمَتِّعْكُنَّ وَأُسَرِّحْكُنَّ سَرَاحًۭا جَمِيلًۭا ٢٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
قُل
لِّأَزۡوَٰجِكَ
إِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَزِينَتَهَا
فَتَعَالَيۡنَ
أُمَتِّعۡكُنَّ
وَأُسَرِّحۡكُنَّ
سَرَاحٗا
جَمِيلٗا
٢٨
先知啊！你对你的众妻说：如果你们欲得今世的生活与其装饰，那末，你们来吧！我将以离仪馈赠你们，我任你们依礼而离去。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
40周前
·
参考
节 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
Through the P...
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