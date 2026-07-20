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Al-Ahzab
23
33:23
من المومنين رجال صدقوا ما عاهدوا الله عليه فمنهم من قضى نحبه ومنهم من ينتظر وما بدلوا تبديلا ٢٣
مِّنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌۭ صَدَقُوا۟ مَا عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ ۖ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُۥ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ ۖ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا۟ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٢٣
مِّنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
رِجَالٞ
صَدَقُواْ
مَا
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
فَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
قَضَىٰ
نَحۡبَهُۥ
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
يَنتَظِرُۖ
وَمَا
بَدَّلُواْ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٢٣
信士中有许多人，已实践他们与真主所订的盟约：他们中有成仁的，有待义的，他们没有变节。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Nadia
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 33:23
The heroes of Islam today will forever be a thorn in the side of the sterile Zionist war machine. A single man who in his humbleness erases modernity and all that it entails to replace it with Eternity. The cold and dead beasts of technology can no longer comprehend the ancient truths nor can they confront the chivalry and courage of a man animated by His Cause. Saints, knights and warriors still walk this Earth, and Allah's promise rings true. T...
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9
0
UmAbdullah
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 33:23
Sheikh Muhammad al Shareef, we pray that you are among those who have fulfilled your promise to Allah. We pray that you have succeeded to the highest level with your Lord as you always prayed for us in your messages. We will miss you.
11
1
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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10
3
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