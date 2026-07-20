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Al-Ahzab
22
33:22
ولما راى المومنون الاحزاب قالوا هاذا ما وعدنا الله ورسوله وصدق الله ورسوله وما زادهم الا ايمانا وتسليما ٢٢
وَلَمَّا رَءَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ ٱلْأَحْزَابَ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَنَا ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥ وَصَدَقَ ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥ ۚ وَمَا زَادَهُمْ إِلَّآ إِيمَـٰنًۭا وَتَسْلِيمًۭا ٢٢
وَلَمَّا
رَءَا
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
ٱلۡأَحۡزَابَ
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥ
وَصَدَقَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥۚ
وَمَا
زَادَهُمۡ
إِلَّآ
إِيمَٰنٗا
وَتَسۡلِيمٗا
٢٢
当信士见同盟军的时候，他们说：这是真主及其使者所应许我们的，真主及其使者说对了。这件事只能使他们更加确信，更加顺从。
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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