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Al-Ahzab
2
33:2
واتبع ما يوحى اليك من ربك ان الله كان بما تعملون خبيرا ٢
وَٱتَّبِعْ مَا يُوحَىٰٓ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرًۭا ٢
وَٱتَّبِعۡ
مَا
يُوحَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
خَبِيرٗا
٢
你应当遵循从你的主降示你的（经典），真主确是彻知你们的行为的。
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圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
45周前
·
参考
节 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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22
4
Yousef Junior
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 33:1-3
This morning and several other times in the past few weeks was spent arduously debating with a Muslim friend of mine about Western ideas, liberalism, etc and their relationship to Islam, compatibilities, etc.
The fundemental difference in source for information:
The tradition passed down to us, and hopefully the inheritance of revelation from Allah
Vs.
The construct of modern thinkers and the human psyche; the innate superiority given to 'm...
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26
2
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