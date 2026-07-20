登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
8
32:8
ثم جعل نسله من سلالة من ماء مهين ٨
ثُمَّ جَعَلَ نَسْلَهُۥ مِن سُلَـٰلَةٍۢ مِّن مَّآءٍۢ مَّهِينٍۢ ٨
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
نَسۡلَهُۥ
مِن
سُلَٰلَةٖ
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٨
然后用贱水的精华创造他的子孙。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
hana abdulsalam
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 32:7-9
The fact that Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta'ala) created us from clay, and that to it we shall return, is among the beauties of His words. He enabled generations to come into existence from nothing more than a sticky liquid and an egg, both invisible to the naked eye. From a small clot of blood, this intricate and complex creation was formed.
Yet science calls it a mere coincidence.
Do you truly believe that a mouth that chews, a stomach that digests,...
查看更多
15
2
Rayaan Shafi
跟随
49周前
·
参考
节 32:8-9, 14:7, 93:6-11
When you're feeling sad, maybe because other people are not understanding you, you might automatically start remembering someone who has been very understanding and compassionate with you, especially in a difficult time. And that person will stay close to your heart forever.
But here in Surah Ad-Dhuha, we and the Messenger of Allah (AS) are being told who it is that we should remember the most: it is Allah SWT, the One who is closer to us than ...
查看更多
30
11
Nadrah
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 32:8-9
Allah said in these verses that He made us from nothing and perfected us by giving us life (roh). Indeed, Allah is the Most Almighty.
Our creation is far from perfect. Even humans may have ‘corrected’ his so-called piece of art, there will always be flaw, malfunction and error. But, Allah had created everything that is well suited for His servants. He gave us eyes to see, an ear to listen and intellect for us to think. If we did not use it to t...
查看更多
2
0
Maha Ezzeddine
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 6:59, 32:7-8
张贴在
Muslim American Society
#masramadan2019
The way this verse in Surah As-Sajda is worded is striking.
Who has perfected everything He created. A human being talking would follow this phrase with a description of the highlights and finest points of the object in question. For example, the human mind, the hearing, sight, and so on.
But instead, in these verses, the fine points come later.
Allah swt starts to describe the perfection of creation with something that is in...
查看更多
6
1
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文