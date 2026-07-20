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As-Sajdah
5
32:5
يدبر الامر من السماء الى الارض ثم يعرج اليه في يوم كان مقداره الف سنة مما تعدون ٥
يُدَبِّرُ ٱلْأَمْرَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ إِلَى ٱلْأَرْضِ ثُمَّ يَعْرُجُ إِلَيْهِ فِى يَوْمٍۢ كَانَ مِقْدَارُهُۥٓ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍۢ مِّمَّا تَعُدُّونَ ٥
يُدَبِّرُ
ٱلۡأَمۡرَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
يَعۡرُجُ
إِلَيۡهِ
فِي
يَوۡمٖ
كَانَ
مِقۡدَارُهُۥٓ
أَلۡفَ
سَنَةٖ
مِّمَّا
تَعُدُّونَ
٥
他治理自天至地的事物，然后那事物在一日之内上升到他那里，那一日的长度，是你们所计算的一千年。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
diya ramla
跟随
33周前
·
参考
节 32:5
Remember this when I feel like nothing's working because all affairs are with Allah SWT and if all affairs are with Him why should I stress
12
0
Luqman
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 32:5
Mashallah just look at this verse how would a man 1400 years ago know about the Speed of Light
' It is the angels who carry out these orders. Those people back then measured the distances neither in kilometers nor in miles but rather by how much time they needed to walk. For example, a village two days away meant a distance equivalent to walking for two days; ten days away meant a distance equivalent to walking for ten days... However in this ve...
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