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As-Sajdah
3
32:3
ام يقولون افتراه بل هو الحق من ربك لتنذر قوما ما اتاهم من نذير من قبلك لعلهم يهتدون ٣
أَمْ يَقُولُونَ ٱفْتَرَىٰهُ ۚ بَلْ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ لِتُنذِرَ قَوْمًۭا مَّآ أَتَىٰهُم مِّن نَّذِيرٍۢ مِّن قَبْلِكَ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ ٣
أَمۡ
يَقُولُونَ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُۚ
بَلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لِتُنذِرَ
قَوۡمٗا
مَّآ
أَتَىٰهُم
مِّن
نَّذِيرٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٣
他们说：他捏造它吗？不然！它是从你的主降示的真理，以便你警告在你之前没有任何警告者来临过的一群民众，以便他们遵循正道。
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圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hana Alasry
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 32:1-3
张贴在
Muslim American Society
I'm immediately remind of the first two verses of surat Baqara. Both chapters begin with the opening letters 'alif, lam, meem' and both chapters clarify the nature of certainy the Quran holds. Interestingly though, while surat baqara's next verse will emphasize the actions of the believers, the next verse of surat Sajda focuses on the disbelievers. Another difference to note is that in surat baqara, Allah is referring to the Quran as a Book, whil...
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