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As-Sajdah
23
32:23
ولقد اتينا موسى الكتاب فلا تكن في مرية من لقايه وجعلناه هدى لبني اسراييل ٢٣
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ فَلَا تَكُن فِى مِرْيَةٍۢ مِّن لِّقَآئِهِۦ ۖ وَجَعَلْنَـٰهُ هُدًۭى لِّبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٢٣
وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
فَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
مِرۡيَةٖ
مِّن
لِّقَآئِهِۦۖ
وَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
هُدٗى
لِّبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
٢٣
我确已把经典赏赐穆萨，所以你们对于接受经典，不要陷于犹豫中，我曾以那部经典为以色列后裔的向导。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Khalid Bashir
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 37:117, 7:145, 5:46, 11:17, 28:43, 32:23, 2:53, 40:53-54, 6:154, 5:43-44, 6:91, 46:12
The Qur'an is a book that describes itself. There is no other book that I have read or know of that describes itself in a manner with which the Qur'an speaks of its own uniqueness and eloquence. What is even more remarkable is that the Qur'an speaks of yet another glorious book in equally magnanimous and beautiful praiseful attributes—the Torah.
Some of these descriptions of the Torah in the Quran are listed here:
al-Furqan: Discerner/Distingu...
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