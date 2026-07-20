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As-Sajdah
19
32:19
اما الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات فلهم جنات الماوى نزلا بما كانوا يعملون ١٩
أَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَلَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتُ ٱلْمَأْوَىٰ نُزُلًۢا بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٩
أَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَلَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتُ
ٱلۡمَأۡوَىٰ
نُزُلَۢا
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٩
至于信道而且行善者，将来得以乐园为归宿，那是为了报酬他们的行为的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Rayaan Shafi
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 52:19, 32:19, 32:17, 43:72
The moment that a blessed servant of Allah walks through the gate of Paradise, it will be a complete surprise to him.
Allah tells us about some of the rewards in Paradise, but we don't exactly know what are the experiences and feelings we will get when we are there. Allah says:
فَلَا تَعْلَمُ نَفْسٌ مَّآ أُخْفِىَ لَهُم مِّن قُرَّةِ أَعْيُنٍ جَزَآءًۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ
'No soul can imagine what delights are kept in store for them ...
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